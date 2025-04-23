JMG strikes first deals of 2025 with triple swoop

JMG Group has made a trio of acquisitions in its first deals of 2025, having been the most active consolidator last year with 16 buys.

The purchases were made by three of JMG’s businesses: GS Group, Greenwood Moreland, and Lighthouse Risk Services.

Perth-based GS Group, led by MD Sean Fleming, has bought long-standing Scottish broker W K Insurance. Established over 40 years ago, the commercial broker brings seven people into the team, including newly appointed managing director Scott King.

