JMG strikes first deals of 2025 with triple swoop

    By Rosie Simms

JMG Group has made a trio of acquisitions in its first deals of 2025, having been the most active consolidator last year with 16 buys.

The purchases were made by three of JMG’s businesses: GS Group, Greenwood Moreland, and Lighthouse Risk Services.

Perth-based GS Group, led by MD Sean Fleming, has bought long-standing Scottish broker W K Insurance. Established over 40 years ago, the commercial broker brings seven people into the team, including newly appointed managing director Scott King.

This enhances our service offering in the health and safety market. We’ve long admired Lighthouse’s high standards and look forward to

UIB responds to SFO court case decision

United Insurance Brokers Limited has responded to the Serious Fraud Office’s decision to bring a case of failing to prevent international bribery with the charges to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May.

