Insurance Age

MGA Ventis targets number one real estate spot with brokers following Acturis deal

Residential properties
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Ventis is launching into e-trade with Acturis, claiming it would be plugging a gap in an underserved market segment.

Ventis will be issuing policies that cover up to 20 properties, with a total sum insured of up to £20m.

Policies up to £10,000 can automatically be bound, with any quotes requiring a referral aiming to be handled within half an hour by the Ventis underwriting team, it explained.

At Acturis, we pride ourselves on being the primary marketplace for brokers looking to place their clients’ risks, and the addition of Ventis’ proposition to our property owners panel will offer additional value to many on

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

UIB responds to SFO court case decision

United Insurance Brokers Limited has responded to the Serious Fraud Office’s decision to bring a case of failing to prevent international bribery with the charges to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: