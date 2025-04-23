MGA Ventis targets number one real estate spot with brokers following Acturis deal

Managing general agent Ventis is launching into e-trade with Acturis, claiming it would be plugging a gap in an underserved market segment.

Ventis will be issuing policies that cover up to 20 properties, with a total sum insured of up to £20m.

Policies up to £10,000 can automatically be bound, with any quotes requiring a referral aiming to be handled within half an hour by the Ventis underwriting team, it explained.

At Acturis, we pride ourselves on being the primary marketplace for brokers looking to place their clients’ risks, and the addition of Ventis’ proposition to our property owners panel will offer additional value to many on