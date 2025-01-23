FCA issues restrictions on Scottish broker because of personal lines premium concerns

The Financial Conduct Authority has taken action to stop Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, from carrying out any regulated activities, including acting as an insurance broker.

The watchdog yesterday set out that it was concerned that the Dumfries and Galloway-based Abacus Insurance may have been selling home and motor insurance and not passing premium payments on to insurers.

The regulator stated it was “working with the relevant authorities to assess the situation”.

If they are uninsured, they should arrange alternative cover immediately.

It advised customers who had purchased car and home insurance from Arthur Temlett to contact their insurance providers directly to