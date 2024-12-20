People Moves: 16 – 20 December 2024

Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.

Featuring: Beazley, Arkel, Lockton, Canopius and BLW Insurance Brokers.

Alessandro Lezzi promoted at Beazley

Beazley has appointed Alessandro Lezzi as group head of cyber risks, reporting to Paul Bantick, group chief underwriting officer.

Lezzi has been head of international cyber at the insurer for over a decade.

Bantick said: “Alessandro is an outstanding cyber insurance leader, he has driven the growth of our international cyber business, successfully growing our premium income, building out the