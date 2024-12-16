Allianz UK bolsters commercial digital trading team

Allianz UK has revealed a swathe of appointments and promotions in its commercial digital trading team with the investments including creating a dedicated expert digital distribution team for the first time.

According to the insurer, it is looking to build on “strong foundations and broker relationships” to accelerate its profitable growth plans in the digital marketplace.

In April Alex Ktenidis was named director of digital trading and Allianz Legal Protection, succeeding Helen Bryant.

He updated that the series of appointments was an “injection of talent” bringing a fresh perspective, creating “a really strong buzz with our brokers and across Allianz”.

Appointments

Raj Variyar has been appointed to