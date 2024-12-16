Newbie News: Podium Insurance Brokers

James Blair, CEO of Podium Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the specialist motorsport broker through word of mouth.

What is your insurance background?

I got started over a glass of wine with a friend’s dad when I was in New Zealand. I had just left high school and said I was going to save up some money and start a company; that was the entire plan. He said, ‘Why don’t you come and work for me in London?’, and I said, ‘Sounds great; see you in a year and a half.’

I worked at JLT in the aviation claims department at the time, learning the ropes as I was promised over that glass of wine. When the company was sold