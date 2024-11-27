Ex-LV boss Mike Crane joins Axa Commercial as director

Axa Commercial has appointed Mike Crane as SME & Specialty director to take up the role at the beginning of January next year.

His arrival follows on from Deepak Soni exiting Axa in August to become CEO of specialty managing general agent Optio Group.

Crane, pictured, left LV Broker this April, having held the managing director job for eight years.

He had joined LV in 2008, bringing commercial experience in leadership positions at NIG and Aviva. He initially built its commercial business prior to becoming MD in 2016.

Allianz bought LV’s