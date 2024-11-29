Polaris at 30 – Phil Bayles

In the final day of the Polaris at 30 Q&A series Ardonagh’s Phil Bayles assesses the development of digital trading from slow, cumbersome and inflexible systems to becoming mainstream.

Ardonagh Advisory’s chief commercial officer Bayles’s belief that e-trading would finally take off came around 15 years ago. With the ability to reflect from his time as an insurer and a broker he looks not only at the evolution of e-trading but also tackles what will come next with broader product sets and artificial intelligence.

What was trading like 30 years ago?

Even I don’t go back 30 years, but I can speak for 23 years ago. Nearly all trading was primarily face-to-face or by phone