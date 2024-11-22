JMG in quadruple deal swoop
JMG has snapped up four brokers, adding additional expertise in high-net-worth, commercial, motor trade, technical and specialist consultancy services to the Yorkshire-headquartered group, Insurance Age can reveal.
Elevate Insurance Brokers, Risk Hub and sister company Crownford, Tim Hinchcliffe Commercial Brokers, and Nash Warren have all joined the group with the management and staff being kept.
The deals take JMG’s total for the year to 15, making it the most active consolidator of 2024 so far.Motor trade
West Midlands broker Nash Warren strengthens JMG’s expertise in motor trade and commercial insurance.RelatedJMG reaches 40 deals milestone with Confidential Solutions buy Interview: JMG’s Nick Houghton –
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Polaris at 30 – managing director Vivek Banga
Ahead of a week-long ‘Polaris at 30’ series Insurance Age caught up with managing director Vivek Banga to run the rule over the history of e-trading developments and what is coming next for brokers.
People Moves: 18 – 22 November 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
FSCS gives first insight on increasing levy to £394m
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has indicated its levy for 2025/26 will rise to £394m from £265m this financial year as it cited having lower surpluses to carry forward and offset bills – a factor that has benefited brokers for two years in a row.
News analysis: Acquisitional independent brokers are on the rise, but are they any different to consolidators?
Whilst larger international and private equity backed-brokers might get the most headlines when it comes to mergers and acquisitions, they are not the only firms looking to buy. Martin Friel looks at the emergence of a host of smaller independent companies which are looking to supplement their organic growth with the odd dabble into M&A.
Close Brothers bringing in written consent rule on commercial broker premium finance commission
Close Brothers will require consent from commercial customers for broker commissions for premium finance as of Monday 25 November.
Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty
Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.
Konsileo seals £8m fundraise
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo has completed an £8m fundraise to accelerate its expansion across the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rising Edge adds to employment practices liability insurance
Managing general agent Rising Edge has released a policy endorsement for its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, in move it said was in response to new UK employment laws.