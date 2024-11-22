JMG in quadruple deal swoop

JMG has snapped up four brokers, adding additional expertise in high-net-worth, commercial, motor trade, technical and specialist consultancy services to the Yorkshire-headquartered group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Elevate Insurance Brokers, Risk Hub and sister company Crownford, Tim Hinchcliffe Commercial Brokers, and Nash Warren have all joined the group with the management and staff being kept.

The deals take JMG’s total for the year to 15, making it the most active consolidator of 2024 so far.

Motor trade

West Midlands broker Nash Warren strengthens JMG’s expertise in motor trade and commercial insurance.

