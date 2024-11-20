Rising Edge adds to employment practices liability insurance

Managing general agent Rising Edge has released a policy endorsement for its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, in move it said was in response to new UK employment laws.

The MGA explained that adapting the product was designed to provide UK employers the comfort that their EPLI will continue to respond to the exposures, new and old, that they are facing.

The government introduced the Employment Rights Bill into the House of Commons on 10 October.

According to the government, the Bill “will represent the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation”.

Elements include banning zero-hours contracts, making existing entitlements to paternity and unpaid parental