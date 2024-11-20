Rising Edge adds to employment practices liability insurance
Managing general agent Rising Edge has released a policy endorsement for its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, in move it said was in response to new UK employment laws.
The MGA explained that adapting the product was designed to provide UK employers the comfort that their EPLI will continue to respond to the exposures, new and old, that they are facing.
The government introduced the Employment Rights Bill into the House of Commons on 10 October.
According to the government, the Bill “will represent the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation”.
Elements include banning zero-hours contracts, making existing entitlements to paternity and unpaid parental
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty
Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.
Konsileo seals £8m fundraise
Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo has completed an £8m fundraise to accelerate its expansion across the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.
Covéa promises brokers faster access with CDL home insurance tie-up
Covéa Insurance has promised brokers faster access to products and effective pricing as it launched its home insurance business on CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing hub, Insurance Age can reveal.
i-Wonder delivers on fast food
i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.
JM Glendinning Real Estate expands footprint into London
JM Glendinning Real Estate is growing its team and geographic footprint with a new base in London this month.
Aqueous secures capacity with pair as Allianz pulls back
Aqueous Underwriting has confirmed Allianz pulling back capacity on SME package, as it revealed a three-year deal with A+ rated insurers Allied World and Sompo.
MGA goes live targeting “significant gap” in the market
Managing general agent Carrow Insurance, led by Ronan Conboy, has launched targeting warranty, accident & health and income & payment protection products through a network of broker and distribution partners.
Broadway looks to expand into two new regions following Liverpool opening
Daniel Lloyd-John, CEO of Broadway Insurance Partners, has revealed the broker is planning to expand into Lancashire and Staffordshire next year, after the broker opened an office in Liverpool.