i-Wonder delivers on fast food

i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.

The product was “soft launched” on the technology house’s own-brand SME commercial site, the Trade Cloud, earlier in the year, with the firm staking a claim for an industry first.

Customers have access to tailor-made protection against common risks, i-Wonder detailed listing accident, public liability, loss or damage of goods with goods in transit insurance, and money cover as examples.

According to CEO Ray Vincent, there were 25.4 million users of fast-food delivery services in the UK