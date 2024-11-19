Insurance Age

Covéa promises brokers faster access with CDL home insurance tie-up

    • By Rosie Simms

Covéa Insurance has promised brokers faster access to products and effective pricing as it launched its home insurance business on CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing hub, Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurer underlined the tie-up reinforces its commitment to the personal lines market.

Sue Coffey, personal lines director at Covéa Insurance, claimed the migration of home insurance to CDL’s cloud-based Proteus hub is an important step for the provider.

It enables Covéa to deliver home insurance products to brokers and provide “faster access to the latest releases, which ultimately drives higher value in

