JM Glendinning Real Estate expands footprint into London
JM Glendinning Real Estate is growing its team and geographic footprint with a new base in London this month.
The office at 1 Bedford Row will be headed by Somerset Akerman and Jon-Paul Matyus-Flynn. The London branch will allow the company to grow its reach and support for property developers, investors and managers, it claimed.
Akerman joins JMG after five years at Estates Insurance Group, a London real estate broker. During his time there, Akerman moved from running personal lines and commercial books to a business development role focusing on real estate.
Also having worked at EIG, Matyus-Flynn
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Covéa promises brokers faster access with CDL home insurance tie-up
Covéa Insurance has promised brokers faster access to products and effective pricing as it launched its home insurance business on CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing hub, Insurance Age can reveal.
i-Wonder delivers on fast food
i-Wonder, provider of niche insurance comparison website solutions, has confirmed the adoption of its offering for the UK fast food delivery sector by “one of” the UK’s main aggregators, Insurance Age can reveal.
Aqueous secures capacity with pair as Allianz pulls back
Aqueous Underwriting has confirmed Allianz pulling back capacity on SME package, as it revealed a three-year deal with A+ rated insurers Allied World and Sompo.
MGA goes live targeting “significant gap” in the market
Managing general agent Carrow Insurance, led by Ronan Conboy, has launched targeting warranty, accident & health and income & payment protection products through a network of broker and distribution partners.
Broadway looks to expand into two new regions following Liverpool opening
Daniel Lloyd-John, CEO of Broadway Insurance Partners, has revealed the broker is planning to expand into Lancashire and Staffordshire next year, after the broker opened an office in Liverpool.
People Moves: 11 – 15 November 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Broking Success: Insight in niche areas
Tim Sydenham, managing director of County Insurance Services, looks to grow policy count in niche areas, as the business celebrates 40 years.
Howden bolsters presence in the North West with Manchester headquarters
Howden Insurance as opened its first North West headquarters with a new office in Manchester, boosting the broker's presence in the region.