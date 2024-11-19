JM Glendinning Real Estate expands footprint into London

JM Glendinning Real Estate is growing its team and geographic footprint with a new base in London this month.

The office at 1 Bedford Row will be headed by Somerset Akerman and Jon-Paul Matyus-Flynn. The London branch will allow the company to grow its reach and support for property developers, investors and managers, it claimed.

Akerman joins JMG after five years at Estates Insurance Group, a London real estate broker. During his time there, Akerman moved from running personal lines and commercial books to a business development role focusing on real estate.

Also having worked at EIG, Matyus-Flynn