Aqueous secures capacity with pair as Allianz pulls back

Aqueous Underwriting has confirmed Allianz pulling back capacity on SME package, as it revealed a three-year deal with A+ rated insurers Allied World and Sompo.

Only last year Aqueous signed a three-year capacity deal with the insurer to push on SME business.

Aqueous claimed Allianz’s pull back followed a “mutual agreement reflecting differing strategic objectives”.

The managing general agent continues to partner with Allianz on other product lines.

Aqueous will transition from Allianz to the new capacity providers over the remainder of 2024.

With immediate effect, the syndicated binder agreement with Allied World and Sompo is active for all SME