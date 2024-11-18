Broadway looks to expand into two new regions following Liverpool opening

Daniel Lloyd-John, CEO of Broadway Insurance Partners, has revealed the broker is planning to expand into Lancashire and Staffordshire next year, after the broker opened an office in Liverpool.

He told Insurance Age the business is having “advanced conversations with some really good people in some really good locations” as it looks to stretch into marketplaces like Preston, Leeds and Stoke-on-Trent, that mirror the same regional ingredients as Liverpool.

Earlier this month, Broadway opened an office in Liverpool, with a team of five people headed by managing partner Louisa Roberts.

Liverpool has the right mix of “regional economic ingredients” and has an already strong financial