FCA promises reframed and revised ‘name and shame’ plans but no decision until early next year

In a House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee evidence session earlier today, Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi said no decision will be made on its investigation transparency proposals consultation until early next year.

The original proposals, which have been labelled ‘name and shame’, caused uproar leading to the watchdog’s representatives admitting there was miscommunication at launch.

Rathi, pictured, claimed the FCA hopes the timeframe gives the regulator space to hear the advice of the Financial Services Regulation Committee, Treasury Committee, and then “take things from there”.

“If we come out with a final decision, it will move forward with something more detailed at the time of the final guidance, such