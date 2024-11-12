EY revises insurer income growth forecasts but trend remains down

EY has released improved premium income forecasts for UK non-life insurers but maintained its view of slowing growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

According to the specialists, there will be 7.9% growth in 2024, an improvement on the previous prediction of 7%, but still below the 8.8% rise in 2023.

The expectation for 2025 has stayed at 5.1% while 2026’s figure has ticked up by 0.7% to 4.5%.

Both suggestions are still above the average growth rate of 4% recorded between 2010 and 2019.

Inflation

The consistent declining outlook came as cost pressures are easing after high inflation drove sharp premium increases in the last two years.

