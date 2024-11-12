Insurance Age

EY revises insurer income growth forecasts but trend remains down

stats-319472357
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

EY has released improved premium income forecasts for UK non-life insurers but maintained its view of slowing growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

According to the specialists, there will be 7.9% growth in 2024, an improvement on the previous prediction of 7%, but still below the 8.8% rise in 2023.

The expectation for 2025 has stayed at 5.1% while 2026’s figure has ticked up by 0.7% to 4.5%.

Both suggestions are still above the average growth rate of 4% recorded between 2010 and 2019.

Inflation

The consistent declining outlook came as cost pressures are easing after high inflation drove sharp premium increases in the last two years.

RelatedEY

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: