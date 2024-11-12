EY revises insurer income growth forecasts but trend remains down
EY has released improved premium income forecasts for UK non-life insurers but maintained its view of slowing growth in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
According to the specialists, there will be 7.9% growth in 2024, an improvement on the previous prediction of 7%, but still below the 8.8% rise in 2023.
The expectation for 2025 has stayed at 5.1% while 2026’s figure has ticked up by 0.7% to 4.5%.
Both suggestions are still above the average growth rate of 4% recorded between 2010 and 2019.Inflation
The consistent declining outlook came as cost pressures are easing after high inflation drove sharp premium increases in the last two years.RelatedEY
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Howden opens in Canterbury
Howden Insurance has opened in Canterbury, adding to its network of over 200 branches.
Second quarter of motor premium falls in a row – ABI
The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in July to September to £612, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers, the second consecutive quarterly drop.
BMS unveils wine producers insurance Bacchus
BMS Group has launched BMS Bacchus, a stock throughput solution designed to protect wine across all stages of production, storage and transit, from harvested grapes to finished product.
Brown & Brown’s Bridge integrates wholesale broker brands for international launch
Bridge Specialty Group, Brown & Brown’s wholesale broker segment, is to bring its London-based businesses Lonmar Global Risks, Decus Insurance Brokers and BdB under Bridge Specialty International.
FCA bans broker and issues £1.1m fine for misusing insurer funds
Leigh Mackey, formerly sole director of closed broker Inspire Insurance Services, has been banned by the Financial Conduct Authority and fined £1.1m after using insurer funds to support the firm’s operating costs and pay for personal living expenses.
Hardie steps down as Jensten CEO and Organ promoted
Alistair Hardie has stepped down from Jensten Group CEO and Rob Organ promoted to the role with immediate effect.
Aviva lifts the lid on young person social media ghost broking epidemic
One in three young drivers have purchased car insurance from ghost brokers selling invalid or fake policies on social media platforms, according to an Aviva survey.
RBC warns of potential £250m premium finance hit to Close Brothers
If a recent court ruling on motor finance litigation is upheld and spreads to premium finance Close Brothers could suffer a £250m hit, equity analysts RBC Capital Markets have warned.