People Moves: 11 – 15 November 2024

Featured: Optio, SiriusPoint, Evolution, AIG, and Atrium

Insi Davenport joins Optio

Optio Group has appointed Insi Davenport to group risk officer, effective immediately.

Based in London, she will report to CEO Deepak Soni. Joining with over 25 years of industry experience from Lucida Group, Davenport served as group chief risk officer.

Prior to this she held a number of senior risk and compliance roles at HSBC Insurance Brokers, Barbon, HWF Partners and Ardonagh Group.

Soni said: “I am thrilled to