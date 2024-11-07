Insurance Age

Lloyd’s wholesale broker H.W. Wood sale confirmed

Lloyds
H.W. International has struck a deal to sell H.W. Wood to Steadfast Group, a general insurance broker network and underwriting agency group in Australasia and owner of one of the largest agency networks in the US.

Founded in 1982, H.W. Wood has been a Lloyd’s broker since 2003, providing wholesale, retail and reinsurance solutions to clients across international marine and cargo, property, fine art and specie and other areas.

H.W. Wood will continue to be led by managing director and CEO Steven Rudduck, who joined in 1999.

The deal includes HWI France and together the businesses have more than 75 staff in the UK, France and Greece.

The sale, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early

