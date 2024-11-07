Lloyd’s wholesale broker H.W. Wood sale confirmed
H.W. International has struck a deal to sell H.W. Wood to Steadfast Group, a general insurance broker network and underwriting agency group in Australasia and owner of one of the largest agency networks in the US.
Founded in 1982, H.W. Wood has been a Lloyd’s broker since 2003, providing wholesale, retail and reinsurance solutions to clients across international marine and cargo, property, fine art and specie and other areas.
H.W. Wood will continue to be led by managing director and CEO Steven Rudduck, who joined in 1999.
The deal includes HWI France and together the businesses have more than 75 staff in the UK, France and Greece.
The sale, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in early
Loss adjusters call on brokers to educate HNW clients on valuations
A panel of loss adjusters at Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum today noted brokers should educate clients about the frequency of valuations and be hand holders during tough conversations.
Alistair Brighton named Marsh UK corporate and commercial CEO
Marsh has appointed Alistair Brighton as corporate and commercial UK CEO, succeeding Alistair Fraser who is moving to the newly created role of international corporate and commercial leader.
Broker deals help push Hiscox to 4.5% UK growth
Hiscox has revealed 4.5% growth in written premiums to £504.2m for the first nine months of 2024 as it topped over half a million customers.
Open GI expands panel with Commercial Express property owners
Managing general agent Commercial Express has joined Open GI’s commercial panel, the software specialists have confirmed.
Hood moves household book from RSA to Bspoke
Bspoke Group has teamed up with Hood Group to underwrite the Top 100 Broker and affinity insurance provider’s household portfolio.
i-wonder to launch classic car comparison site
Niche comparison site solutions provider i-Wonder is rolling out a service for UK classic car insurance, Insurance Age can reveal.
Clear builds schemes business with CoverMarque purchase
The Clear Group has bought niche schemes broker CoverMarque, based in Hampshire.
Ex-LV broker leader Michael Lawrence joins Grove & Dean
Michael Lawrence, previously broker distribution and underwriting director at LV GI, has joined Grove & Dean taking on the same job title, Insurance Age can reveal.