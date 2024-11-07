Insurance Age

Broker deals help push Hiscox to 4.5% UK growth

Aki Hussain, CEO, Hiscox
Hiscox has revealed 4.5% growth in written premiums to £504.2m for the first nine months of 2024 as it topped over half a million customers.

The rise from £482.5m in the same period last year came with the insurer flagging the contribution of six new broker deals in commercial and “particularly strong” broker channel performance in high net worth.

The provider highlighted a “strong pipeline of further opportunities ahead” on broker distribution deals, while the direct arm had also delivered growth in commercial lines.

In its art and private client division, customer numbers via brokers were up nearly 20% year-on-year.

