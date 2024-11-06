Clear builds schemes business with CoverMarque purchase

The Clear Group has bought niche schemes broker CoverMarque, based in Hampshire.

Set up by managing director Nick Drew the broker was established in 2003.

It specialises in insurance for temporary marquee structures and has grown its schemes business by over 120% in the last four years.

RelatedClear grows southern presence with £50m GWP A-One purchase

Drew and the team will join forces with Clear’s retail business. According to the buyer, it will support CoverMarque’s ambitions as it looks to capitalise on significant growth opportunities, including providing event and fleet