Insurance Age

Seventeen snaps up four brokers in October

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Seventeen Group purchased four brokers across the UK in October after string of deals throughout the year.

It bought UK & Global, a commercial broker owned by James Garrett. With a premium income of £2m, Garrett will attach to the Chelmsford office of James Hallam, and retain an existing Cambridge office.

Based in Gosforth, Newcastle, Brian Thompson Insurance Consultants has also been acquired, adding nearly £5m premium. The business employs 17 staff and will continue to operate under the BTIC brand.

Brian Thompson will still run the business with his team, and Gosforth will become James Hallam’s hub

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Antares unveils UK MGA focused retail division

Antares Global Management, formerly known as QIC Global, has rolled out a restructure of its underwriting operations with a new retail division to back managing general agents and a commercial division.

Nathan Adams joins Lloyd’s from Aviva

Nathan Adams has been appointed Lloyd’s chief people officer joining early next year from Aviva where he held a number of senior roles having worked at the insurer since 2014.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: