Seventeen snaps up four brokers in October

Seventeen Group purchased four brokers across the UK in October after string of deals throughout the year.

It bought UK & Global, a commercial broker owned by James Garrett. With a premium income of £2m, Garrett will attach to the Chelmsford office of James Hallam, and retain an existing Cambridge office.

Based in Gosforth, Newcastle, Brian Thompson Insurance Consultants has also been acquired, adding nearly £5m premium. The business employs 17 staff and will continue to operate under the BTIC brand.

Brian Thompson will still run the business with his team, and Gosforth will become James Hallam’s hub