Ardonagh Advisory buys Rowett Insurance Broking

Ardonagh Advisory has agreed to acquire commercial and personal insurance broker Rowett Insurance Broking.

The acquired broker operates out of offices in St Austell and Plymouth. Meanwhile its subsidiary company, AGRi Insurance Facilities, specialises in wholesale agricultural insurance, running from an office in Darlington and its St Austell base.

The AGRi business will join Ardonagh’s Geo Underwriting, while the rest will stay within the wider Advisory arm of Ardonagh.

Founder and managing director Glyn Rowett will stay at the company along with staff including directors Matthew Nile and Gareth