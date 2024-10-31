Insurance Age

Aviva and Allianz rumoured to be weighing up Esure bids

Both Aviva and Allianz are among potential bidders should Esure be put up for sale by its owners Bain Capital, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Insurance Age has approached both insurers for comment.

Sources close to the situation also informed Bloomberg that Hastings owners Sampo and Ageas have expressed early interest in the firm. 

Reuters reported that Ageas was named the preferred bidder for Esure when reports emerged that Bain had appointed Fenchurch as advisers for a potential sale.

Reuters sources also apparently speculated that the value of the insurer could be more than £1bn, based on an improving profit outlook.

No personal lines

