People Moves: 28 October – 1 November 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Fenchurch Law, MS Amlin, Accredited, Optio, and Rokstone

Fenchurch Law makes two hirings

Fenchurch Law has expanded its coverage disputes teams with Chris Ives joining as partner at its Leeds office and Pawinder Manak to its London team as a trainee solicitor.

Ives will help strengthen the firms financial and professional risks practice group serving clients in the north of England. Bringing over 20 years of experience in resolving complex and high-value claims, he joins from Eversheds