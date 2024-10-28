Broker Insights launches in the US

Insurtech Broker Insights has launched in the US following research and collaboration during which time it analysed almost $1bn (£770m) of gross written premiums.

Available in all 50 states, the platform has been specifically tailored for the US.

Founded in 2018, the insurtech is backed by Mercia Ventures and Chroma Ventures.

Its Vision platform in the UK has handled £5.5bn of GWP and by the end of the year is set to hit £6bn, according to Broker Insights. It currently employs 60 staff.

In June 2023 Fraser Edmond, president and co-founder, told Insurance Age Broker Insights had started a pilot with a customer in the US. He added the offering would be rolled