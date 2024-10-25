Clear adds £10m broker Vision to portfolio in South East

Clear Group has strengthened its presence in the South East buying Bagshot, Surrey-based Vision Insurance Services.

Established in 2010, Vision brings £10m of gross written premium to Clear across a portfolio of clients ranging from sole traders and SMEs through to large corporates.

Vision has also completed a number of broker acquisitions since its inception, which have supported its growth and added to its client proposition.

Vision’s founders, David and Claire MacKinnon, along with their team of 17 employees are joining Clear, the buyer confirmed.

It is the consolidator’s fifth broker deal this year, having