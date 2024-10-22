Movo Accelerator launched for start-up brokers

Movo Partnership has launched a platform for entrepreneurs to develop their own broking business, Movo Accelerator, in a first push since Tysers’s owners AUB took an 80% stake.

The platform provides a solution for start-up costs and the first 12 months of trading, which Movo noted was often the main barrier to success.

Accelerator covers salaries, infrastructure and a range of essential support services to get a broker up and running in return for an equity stake in the business.

Deals are tailored to the requirements of the individual broker.

Movo previously announced Movo Fusion, a network for directly authorised brokers, with a pilot starting on 1 June.

