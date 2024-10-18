DR&P deals costs revealed in run-up to BMS sale

DR&P spent more than £12m on five acquisitions in the financial year ahead of selling up to BMS, filings at Companies House have revealed.

European mid-market private equity house Inflexion agreed to sell its investment in Merseyside-headquartered David Roberts & Partners to BMS Group this July.

The takeover will add 400 people in 25 offices across the UK and Europe, handling in excess of £620m gross written premiums to BMS.

A document at Companies House for DR&P holding company Project Hammond Topco showed the purchase of Macclesfield-based Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers was the biggest in 2023.

The purchase in January 2023 of 85% of