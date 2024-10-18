Blog: Martyn’s Law – implications and opportunities for brokers
Legal experts Polly Sayers and Jonathan Edwards of HCR Law take an overview of Martyn’s Law sharing practical steps brokers can take as it progresses through Parliament.
The introduction of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill follows events in 2017 when Martyn Hett was among 22 people tragically killed in the Manchester Arena attack.
Better known as Martyn’s Law, it is the UK government’s response to these events as legislators worldwide contend with the increase in ‘urban terror’.
The Bill, introduced in the House of Commons on 12 September and currently subject to parliamentary scrutiny, comprises recommendations from both the Manchester Arena Inquiry
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Across the board uplifts at Avantia
Avantia Insurance delivered double digit increases in turnover and post-tax profits in 2023, repeating the achievements of previous years.
DR&P deals costs revealed in run-up to BMS sale
DR&P spent more than £12m on five acquisitions in the financial year ahead of selling up to BMS, filings at Companies House have revealed.
People Moves: 14 – 18 October 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.
Markerstudy confirms 750 job cuts after Atlanta buy
Markerstudy has confirmed that around 750 jobs will be cut following the £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh’s personal lines business.
Premium finance review welcomed as EY warns of ‘heightened regulatory scrutiny’
Industry practitioners have broadly welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority launching a review into premium finance.
Pen revamps cyber proposition for large corporate clients
Pen Underwriting has relaunched its cyber proposition for large corporate clients, doubling excess of loss limit (XOL) and introduce a broader risk appetite.
Industry reacts to government motor task force
The wider insurance market has given a mixed reaction to the UK government’s motor task force, with its industry-led approach questioned, but experts note it is a step forward.
Ex-Simply Business boss Jason Stockwood named as NED at Ripe
Companies House has confirmed the appointment of former Simply Business group CEO Jason Stockwood as non-executive director of managing general agent Ripe.