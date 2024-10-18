Blog: Martyn’s Law – implications and opportunities for brokers

Legal experts Polly Sayers and Jonathan Edwards of HCR Law take an overview of Martyn’s Law sharing practical steps brokers can take as it progresses through Parliament.

The introduction of the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill follows events in 2017 when Martyn Hett was among 22 people tragically killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Better known as Martyn’s Law, it is the UK government’s response to these events as legislators worldwide contend with the increase in ‘urban terror’.

The Bill, introduced in the House of Commons on 12 September and currently subject to parliamentary scrutiny, comprises recommendations from both the Manchester Arena Inquiry