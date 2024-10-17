Premium finance review welcomed as EY warns of ‘heightened regulatory scrutiny’

Industry practitioners have broadly welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority launching a review into premium finance.

The review, known as a competition market study, is to see whether people who borrow to pay for motor and home insurance are receiving fair, competitive deals.

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, explained the trade body has been in discussions with the FCA around premium finance and will “formally respond to their market study following consultation with members”.

He added: “We believe that there can be substantial benefits for both consumers and businesses in