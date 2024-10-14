Broker Expo 2024: Brokers urged to focus on claims to grow successfully

Brokers can easily get pulled into a ‘downward cycle’ which will thwart growth plans if they fail to manage their claims process.

That was one of the key messages delivered to brokers during a panel session called Scaling your business for sustainable success at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo 2024 in Birmingham last week.

Simon Mabb, managing director of Romero Insurance Brokers, was asked how to grow a business successfully.

Leeds-headquartered Romero has expanded to one of the largest regional brokers in the country. It sold in November last year in a multi-million-pound deal to US broking giant AssuredPartners.

Claims is key

M