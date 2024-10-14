Chubb launches construction industry practice
Chubb has launched a construction industry practice in the UK and Ireland ready to trade locally with brokers across its branch network as it also unveiled a new product for the sector.
The insurer committed to “a broad appetite and capability” for all types of contractors, whether on an annual contract basis or single projects.
It is targeting companies with a revenue from £10m upwards, both domestically and on a multinational basis.
We have a large, dedicated team of experts across the country who understand that construction clients have multiple and varied insurance needs.
A Chubb MasterPackage product for construction companies is being rolled out alongside the new offering.
