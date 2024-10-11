Broker Expo 2024: Biba encouraged by ‘step-change’ in FCA’s approachability

Head of regulation for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association David Sparkes told delegates at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo yesterday that he is encouraged by the fact that the Financial Conduct Authority is being more receptive to feedback.

“Over the last year, we’ve noticed the step change in the approachability of the FCA and their people,” Sparkes said at the event in Birmingham.

However, he credited that, in part, to the work of Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill to create more “allyship” between the industry and the regulator.

“They are coming to our advisory boards, they are coming to our main boards, and they are having quite open discussions with our members at those meetings.”

Teething issues

Trudgill, Sparkes and the rest of the