Academy owner buys Airsports Insurance Bureau

Beyond Doubt Holdings, which operates as Academy and Premierline, has purchased Hampshire-based Airsports Insurance Bureau.

This deal is its second deal of the year, and a step forward in Beyond Doubt’s “buy and build” growth strategy, as it aims to create “a nationally respected insurance brand”.

Airsports is an independent broker with 18 staff and deals with around 15,000 niche and high-net-worth clients.

It will continue to trade under its current name.

The group was backed by private equity house Blixt in 2023. The move saw ex-Swinton pair Gilles Normand and Richard Beaven join the business as CEO and COO