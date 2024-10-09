Sign up now for Broker Expo in Birmingham tomorrow
Insurance Age’s Broker Expo – free to attend for brokers – is kicking off tomorrow at Birmingham NEC, don’t miss out and sign up today.
Brokers wishing to attend can register here.
As part of the second ever UK Broker Week, the Expo on 10 October brings brokers, insurers, MGAs, trade associations and investors as well as regulators and policy-makers together.
Attendees will benefit from a business-useful day packed with content and learning alongside networking sessions to make new relationships and renew old acquaintances.
Be part of the event that highlights the best the profession has to offer.
Zones
Across four zones – the main stage, new business zone, horizons zone and broker masterclass live – delegates will hear the insights of top speakers and have the chance to engage in practical workshops.
The FCA’s Lisa Sturley will set out on the overview of the regulator’s work in the sector in a keynote update.
From the leaders of Aviva, Allianz, Axa, RSA and Zurich sharing how insurers are supporting brokers in navigating the ever-changing insurance landscape to Biba bosses on regulatory demands there will be something for everyone.
Topics also include broking M&A, scaling for success, the power of AI and data, managing the crunch in personal lines as well as cyber, ESG, and how young brokers can rise to the top. And much, much more.
Bosses
Experts including Biba bosses Graeme Trudgill and David Sparkes have already highlighted their key takeaways from Expo 2023, goals for 2024 and confidence for the industry in 2025.
Don’t miss out on the event that champions the broker community and sign up now to get involved.
For more details on the event, including the agenda, speakers, exhibitors list and information on the venue, click here.
