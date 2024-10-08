Insurance Age

Mulsanne premiums drop 40% in 2023 as it receives £22m capital injection

up-down-arrow
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Mulsanne Insurance’s gross premiums fell by £75.3m during the year ended 31 December 2023 to £112.9m, according to its latest Solvency and Financial Condition Report.

Gibraltar-based Mulsanne blamed a reduction in written premiums on three key factors.

“In prior years, the company has underwritten motor risks on a fronted basis on behalf of an ‘A’-rated EEA reinsurer with a UK intermediary; this arrangement was not renewed at expiry on 31 March 2023.”

The specialist motor insurer also made “strategic changes to the target footprint of its products distributed by group partners that resulted in reduced levels of business”.

RelatedMulsanne blames poor performing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: