Markerstudy reveals £63m Clegg Gifford purchase bill

Markerstudy has confirmed it spent £63.63m on snapping up Clegg Gifford Holdings and its subsidiaries last year.

The majority of the bill, £49.41m was paid in cash, a filing for Markerstudy Group Holdings at Companies House has revealed.

The transaction also included T(UA, formerly known as Tradex Underwriting Agencies and TDDL, previously Tradex Direct Deal – both dormant businesses.

However the total does not measure the full cost of Tradex Insurance Company in which Clegg Gifford held a stake.

Plans

Tradex Underwriting Agency was originally setup by Roy Clegg – before Tradex Insurance Company was created