Towergate Health & Protection grows employee benefits business

Towergate Health & Protection has expanded its employee benefits business with the acquisition of Benefiz.

Benefiz was established to help smaller employers offer benefits to employees that are normally available to only larger businesses.

It will operate as part of Towergate Health & Protection, which said the deal will enable a widening of its own services to include pensions benefits support.

Growing demand

Iain Laws, CEO of Towergate Health & Protection said: “Benefiz is a strategic addition to our business which will contribute to our ongoing growth through the addition of benefits technology