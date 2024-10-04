Insurance Age

RSA and NIG to offer single product set in H1 next year

    • By Rosie Simms

RSA and NIG has completed a “broad reconciliation” from a product and wording perspective and is committed to offering a "single product set in the first half of next year", according to Laura Fox, distribution development director.

In the latest integration webinar on the takeover of NIG by RSA, Fox explained the insurer is typically taking the RSA based wordings and layering in a number of enhancements that are included in the current NIG offering.

“So what we’re bringing to market is truly a representation of how and where we are better together. We’re harmonizing our appetites to make it clear to the market where we want to play going forward.

Fox explained the insurer will complete the delivery of its promise of one

