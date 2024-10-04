Blog: Sheltering customers from the storm

Caroline Elliott-Grey, senior product manager for the UK and Ireland at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, addresses the changing environmental risks and the opportunities for brokers from geospatial intelligence data.

A recent report showed the third most talked about consumer topic on social media, related to insurance is ‘Risk’. Climate risks, environmental risks (pollution), and fire risks most commonly.

Sure, this was after rates but only marginally.

In fact, ‘Risk’ equaled in mentions with ‘Customer Service and Experience.’ This really underlines the pressure on brokers to understand the environmental risk of customers up front, as they search the market for the right cover at the right price for that