Onda partners with cyber security firm Panorays

Onda has signed a two-year deal with Panorays to integrate its cyber risk assessment tool into the managing general agent’s platform.

The MGA said the deal will enable it to “rapidly transform” insurability against cyber threats.

It hailed the partnership as strengthening risk assessment and continuous monitoring capabilities for brokers and customers.

Onda launched into the UK in October. Last December, chief underwriting officer Alex Jomaa told Insurance Age about its mission to simplify and demystify cyber insurance for both brokers and customers alike.

Strategic step

According to the MGA, the new technological capability marks