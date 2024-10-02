Lucida keeps turnover stable in 2023 but Ebitdae dips

Motor specialist broker Lucida has posted flat turnover of £47.59m for 2023.

The results for Lucida Broking Holdings, filed at Companies House, showed a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis.

Car-focused subsidiary Right Choice Insurance Brokers achieved an 8% increase in turnover with a balance of rising premiums and lower policy sales leading to a 10% rise in gross written premium to £44.6m.

RCIB also delivered £3.4m of turnover from motor breakdown policies – a 12% hike on 2022.

Bennetts, bought in 2021, contributed £18.6m of turnover from motorcycle policies. This was