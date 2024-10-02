Insurance Age

Lucida keeps turnover stable in 2023 but Ebitdae dips

Motorbike
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Motor specialist broker Lucida has posted flat turnover of £47.59m for 2023.

The results for Lucida Broking Holdings, filed at Companies House, showed a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis.

Car-focused subsidiary Right Choice Insurance Brokers achieved an 8% increase in turnover with a balance of rising premiums and lower policy sales leading to a 10% rise in gross written premium to £44.6m.

RCIB also delivered £3.4m of turnover from motor breakdown policies – a 12% hike on 2022.

Bennetts, bought in 2021, contributed £18.6m of turnover from motorcycle policies. This was

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

RSA launches mid-market D&O product

RSA Insurance has launched Directors’ and Officers’ Protection, aimed at UK domiciled or headquartered companies, large domestic and multinational businesses, private firms with a turnover of over £250m and publicly traded entities.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: