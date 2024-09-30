Insurance Age

JMG reaches 40 deals milestone with Confidential Solutions buy

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

JMG Group has bought London-based Confidential Solutions Group as it racked up its 40th deal since being formed in 2020 when Yorkshire-headquartered JM Glendinning underwent an MBO.

The purchase is the tenth of the year by the acquisitive broker reported on by Insurance Age (see box below).

The latest deal brings managing general agent Platinum Underwriting, Lloyd’s broker Leadenhall Insurance Brokers, and retail broker Confidential Solutions into JMG.

RelatedJMG adds to Yorkshire roots with C P Bennet buy 

Leeds-headquartered JMG Group has bought Bridlington-based commercial and personal lines insurance broker C P Bennet.

Founded by managing director Kevin Carrabine, the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: