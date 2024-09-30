JMG reaches 40 deals milestone with Confidential Solutions buy

JMG Group has bought London-based Confidential Solutions Group as it racked up its 40th deal since being formed in 2020 when Yorkshire-headquartered JM Glendinning underwent an MBO.

The purchase is the tenth of the year by the acquisitive broker reported on by Insurance Age (see box below).

The latest deal brings managing general agent Platinum Underwriting, Lloyd’s broker Leadenhall Insurance Brokers, and retail broker Confidential Solutions into JMG.

