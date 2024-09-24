LexisNexis launches perils and property data package to support brokers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched a set package of perils and property data to give brokers simplified risk scores for flood, subsidence and crime at point of quote, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the information and technology business, LexisNexis Geospatial Risks supports brokers in getting a competitive advantage, improved quotability, increased profitability and enhanced customer experience.

It also flagged that LexisNexis Property Insights can confirm the property characteristics for the address, including the roof type, number of bedrooms, and construction type.

Brokers can access Geospatial Risks along with other risk data on LexisNexis Informed Quotes which acts as a