Bspoke adds ex-Barbon boss Tonge in property owners’ build out

An office building with a cloudy sky in the background
Bspoke Group has appointed former Barbon leader Wayne Tonge as managing director of its newly formed property owners division, Bspoke Property Owners.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Tonge joined PIB-owned Barbon Insurance Group in January 2023, switching across from being managing director at Ardonagh-owned Property Initiatives Underwriting Agency following seven years at the managing general agent.

He brings over 20 years of specialist experience in the property sector to his latest role where he will report to Bspoke Commercial MD, Nick Grazier.

According to Bspoke, its property owners’ division will cater for landlords and buy-to

