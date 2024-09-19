Insurance Age

Bspoke extends capacity backing with three-year SiriusPoint deal

Bspoke Group has signed a three-year capacity deal with SiriusPoint worth up to £60m in gross written premium in year one.

Siriuspoint will sit alongside existing backers and run across various business lines within Bspoke focusing initially on property, and accident and health.

This July Bspoke CEO Tim Smyth told Insurance Age that capacity relationships were “sacrosanct”. The approach involves working on a portfolio basis.

Looking ahead, we are focused on building a broader collaborative partnership, working together over the long term to develop and grow our general insurance offering to customers across a range of

Ghost broker handed two-year suspended prison sentence

A man who sold invalid insurance policies and tried to take out car insurance for himself by covering up his driving offences and using a fake no-claims discount certificate has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Broker Insights hones in on £6bn

Broker Insights has confirmed that brokers have uploaded £5.5bn of gross written premium to its Vision platform as it tracks towards hitting £6bn by the end of the year.

