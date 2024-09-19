Bspoke extends capacity backing with three-year SiriusPoint deal
Bspoke Group has signed a three-year capacity deal with SiriusPoint worth up to £60m in gross written premium in year one.
Siriuspoint will sit alongside existing backers and run across various business lines within Bspoke focusing initially on property, and accident and health.
This July Bspoke CEO Tim Smyth told Insurance Age that capacity relationships were “sacrosanct”. The approach involves working on a portfolio basis.
Looking ahead, we are focused on building a broader collaborative partnership, working together over the long term to develop and grow our general insurance offering to customers across a range of
