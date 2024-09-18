Ex-Esure, L&G and Direct Line boss Peter Graham joins Markerstudy

Former CEO of Esure Peter Graham has been appointed as non-executive chairman (designate) of Markerstudy Insurance Services.

Graham, pictured, was project manager at Direct Line from 1993 to 1996, before working at two further venture set up by its founder Peter Wood, namely US joint venture Response Insurance and Esure, where he was CEO from February 2000 to June 2006.

He subsequently worked at Towergate for nearly a year and spent over six years at L&G. At the insurer his roles included managing director of general insurance and MD of digital, customer and marketing.

Post L&G, Graham’s positions have included chairman