CFC launches carbon credit loans policy

Energy Management Special
CFC has launched Carbon Lender Insurance policy deployed with Standard Chartered Bank, claiming a first.

The “groundbreaking” insurance policy is designed to cover commercial loans to a carbon credit project, and is a first for the insurance and carbon finance markets, according to CFC.

The policy reduces the risk associated with providing debt financing to carbon credit projects, CFC explained.

The deal was brokered by WTW.

WTW is delighted to have worked with CFC and Standard Chartered Bank in this achievement to help inventive climate technologies and concepts become reality, in turn driving the

