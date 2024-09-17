Insurance Age

Premium Choice pushes beyond £10m in 2023

Personal lines motor specialist broker Premium Choice took turnover up to £10.53m in 2023 having broken through the £10m barrier the year before.

The growth came with the business stating it was “pleasing to report that this year saw the company deliver further improvements in customer loyalty as well as writing a balanced book in soft market conditions”.

Turnover tops £10m at Premium Choice as profits surge in 2022 

Wolverhampton-based broker Premium Choice has posted 6.5% growth in turnover for 2022 to £10.03m and rising profits, with a forecast of a further boost in 2023.

The statement was delivered in a filing at Companies House

Clare Lebecq exits SRG

Clare Lebecq has stepped down as chief operating officer of Specialist Risk Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

