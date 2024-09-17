Premium Choice pushes beyond £10m in 2023

Personal lines motor specialist broker Premium Choice took turnover up to £10.53m in 2023 having broken through the £10m barrier the year before.

The growth came with the business stating it was “pleasing to report that this year saw the company deliver further improvements in customer loyalty as well as writing a balanced book in soft market conditions”.

The statement was delivered in a filing at Companies House